1144 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool and a den in Encanto Manor Historic District is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool and a den in Encanto Manor Historic District is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has been updated with attention to preserving the historic charm. Floor plan features formal dining in great room, Arizona Room, guest quarters with half bath, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with fully functional original Frigidaire Flair Custom Imperial oven and custom lighting. It also has custom hardware, & doors, hand-scraped distressed wood & 20'' travertine floors with a attached and extended length 2 car garage It is on a huge corner lot with a covered patio & Pebble Tec pool & water features. It has french doors, plantation shutters through out and a pre-wire for surround sound and security system. It is a short walk to Encanto Park & Golf Course and is near Light Rail, Phoenix CC, St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, & downtown Phoenix.THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE!



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.3% rental tax is added on to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one month rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. THIS PROPERTY IS UNFURNISHED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5101187)