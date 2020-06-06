All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1144 W Edgemont Ave

1144 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1144 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Encanto Palmcroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool and a den in Encanto Manor Historic District is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool and a den in Encanto Manor Historic District is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This home has been updated with attention to preserving the historic charm. Floor plan features formal dining in great room, Arizona Room, guest quarters with half bath, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with fully functional original Frigidaire Flair Custom Imperial oven and custom lighting. It also has custom hardware, & doors, hand-scraped distressed wood & 20'' travertine floors with a attached and extended length 2 car garage It is on a huge corner lot with a covered patio & Pebble Tec pool & water features. It has french doors, plantation shutters through out and a pre-wire for surround sound and security system. It is a short walk to Encanto Park & Golf Course and is near Light Rail, Phoenix CC, St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center, & downtown Phoenix.THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE!

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.3% rental tax is added on to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one month rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. THIS PROPERTY IS UNFURNISHED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5101187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have any available units?
1144 W Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 1144 W Edgemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 W Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1144 W Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 W Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 W Edgemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1144 W Edgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 W Edgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1144 W Edgemont Ave has a pool.
Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1144 W Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 W Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 W Edgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
