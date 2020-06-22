All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11423 N 56TH Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:01 PM

11423 N 56TH Street

11423 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11423 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Century Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This gorgeous, COMPLETELY REMODELED, SINGLE LEVEL, 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome is just steps away from the Orange Tree Golf Course. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ huge island & stainless steel appliances is sure to be a gathering place. New flooring throughout gives this great room, open floor plan, a spacious feel. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & private patio make this home perfect for entertaining Master retreat has walk-in closet, dual vanities & huge, zero grade entry shower. Located in the Sequoya/Cocopah/Chaparral school district. Added features include: New roof, New HVAC, New dual pane low-e windows throughout, New flooring, New Gas water heater, New kitchen & bathrooms, New LED recessed lighting. Kitchen has an electric range but is stubbed for gas as well. This is a must see! The community offers a sparkling pool, BBQ's, and is located between the 101 and the 51 for ultimate convenience. Fry's, Trader Joes & Whole Foods at the corner of Tatum & Shea. Scottsdale Fashion Square, Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, both downtown Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are all easily accessible from this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 N 56TH Street have any available units?
11423 N 56TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 N 56TH Street have?
Some of 11423 N 56TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 N 56TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11423 N 56TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 N 56TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 11423 N 56TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11423 N 56TH Street offer parking?
No, 11423 N 56TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 11423 N 56TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11423 N 56TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 N 56TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 11423 N 56TH Street has a pool.
Does 11423 N 56TH Street have accessible units?
No, 11423 N 56TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 N 56TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 N 56TH Street has units with dishwashers.
