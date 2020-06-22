11423 N 56TH Street

Amenities

This gorgeous, COMPLETELY REMODELED, SINGLE LEVEL, 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome is just steps away from the Orange Tree Golf Course. Newly remodeled kitchen w/ huge island & stainless steel appliances is sure to be a gathering place. New flooring throughout gives this great room, open floor plan, a spacious feel. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & private patio make this home perfect for entertaining Master retreat has walk-in closet, dual vanities & huge, zero grade entry shower. Located in the Sequoya/Cocopah/Chaparral school district. Added features include: New roof, New HVAC, New dual pane low-e windows throughout, New flooring, New Gas water heater, New kitchen & bathrooms, New LED recessed lighting. Kitchen has an electric range but is stubbed for gas as well. This is a must see! The community offers a sparkling pool, BBQ's, and is located between the 101 and the 51 for ultimate convenience. Fry's, Trader Joes & Whole Foods at the corner of Tatum & Shea. Scottsdale Fashion Square, Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley Mall, Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter, both downtown Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are all easily accessible from this location.