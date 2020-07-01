All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1140 E PORTLAND Street

1140 East Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1140 East Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous fully remodeled three bedroom, two full baths, indoor laundry room with the charm of original doors and much character! All new top of the line appliances, french door fridge, front loading washer/dryer, upgraded gas range and dishwasher. New plumbing, electrical and gas. Tall height white cabinets, quartz marble look countertops, ceiling fans, all new dual pane windows, new central HVAC, new front door and side door. This property is located in the Garfield Historic District nestled on a lot with another house behind it (leased) and a garage storage space behind it) 9,500 sq ft lot. This property is great & the area is getting better by the day!! Hospital, hip restaurants and freeways all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have any available units?
1140 E PORTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have?
Some of 1140 E PORTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 E PORTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1140 E PORTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 E PORTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1140 E PORTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1140 E PORTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 E PORTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have a pool?
No, 1140 E PORTLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 1140 E PORTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 E PORTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 E PORTLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

