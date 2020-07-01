1140 E PORTLAND Street

Amenities

Gorgeous fully remodeled three bedroom, two full baths, indoor laundry room with the charm of original doors and much character! All new top of the line appliances, french door fridge, front loading washer/dryer, upgraded gas range and dishwasher. New plumbing, electrical and gas. Tall height white cabinets, quartz marble look countertops, ceiling fans, all new dual pane windows, new central HVAC, new front door and side door. This property is located in the Garfield Historic District nestled on a lot with another house behind it (leased) and a garage storage space behind it) 9,500 sq ft lot. This property is great & the area is getting better by the day!! Hospital, hip restaurants and freeways all close by.