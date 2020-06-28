All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 25 2019 at 1:18 PM

1135 W. Culver St.

1135 W Culver St · No Longer Available
Location

1135 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex Unit in the Heart of Phoenix! Just Minutes from the Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Downtown Phoenix is known for all with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Family Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Inside Laundry Room, Two Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom! Let this unit speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet FeeRental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $995, Available NowPet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W. Culver St. have any available units?
1135 W. Culver St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1135 W. Culver St. currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W. Culver St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W. Culver St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 W. Culver St. is pet friendly.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. offer parking?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not offer parking.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. have a pool?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not have a pool.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. have accessible units?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 W. Culver St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 W. Culver St. does not have units with air conditioning.
