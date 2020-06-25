All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

1130 N 2ND Street

1130 North 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1130 North 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
SUPER PRICED!!True Urban Downtown Living! This beautiful and rare 3 bedroom 3 bath North East corner loft style unit is in excellent condition and ready for immediate occupancy! Too many features to list including beautiful northeast exposure with sweeping city and mountain views, 26 foot ceiling height with floor to ceiling windows, balcony on main level with an additional 300 SF covered patio on the second level with even more views of Hance Park to the north as well as downtown city views to the south. Each bedroom comes with it's own ensuite bathroom with a dual master setup, one downstairs and one upstairs in the loft area. Third bedroom is a loft and could be used as a spare bedroom or office. 2 parking spaces included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 N 2ND Street have any available units?
1130 N 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 N 2ND Street have?
Some of 1130 N 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 N 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1130 N 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 N 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1130 N 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1130 N 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1130 N 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 1130 N 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 N 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 N 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 1130 N 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1130 N 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 1130 N 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 N 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 N 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
