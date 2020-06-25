1130 N 2ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SUPER PRICED!!True Urban Downtown Living! This beautiful and rare 3 bedroom 3 bath North East corner loft style unit is in excellent condition and ready for immediate occupancy! Too many features to list including beautiful northeast exposure with sweeping city and mountain views, 26 foot ceiling height with floor to ceiling windows, balcony on main level with an additional 300 SF covered patio on the second level with even more views of Hance Park to the north as well as downtown city views to the south. Each bedroom comes with it's own ensuite bathroom with a dual master setup, one downstairs and one upstairs in the loft area. Third bedroom is a loft and could be used as a spare bedroom or office. 2 parking spaces included