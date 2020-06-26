1127 E MOHAWK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING ONE STORY rental next to HIKING TRAILS and awesome MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Updated with GRANITE countertops, SS Appliances, Wood Look Tile throughout living areas and Master. VAULTED ceilings in the living areas and master, combined with LARGE windows give this house a tremendous amount of light. HUGE entry/formal living room with white shutters. Kitchen offers AMPLE countertop space, offering an OPEN CONCEPT with the dining room and living room. BIG Pantry, GAS Fireplace, and split floor plan, this houshas it all. The Master Bedroom offers a NEW stand-up shower and LARGE soaking tub! Backyard showcases a relaxing water pond with an easy to maintain grassy area. Come see it before it's gone! **Not Furnished**