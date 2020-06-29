All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1125 North 49th Street

1125 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 North 49th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!***

Cute and comfy studio apartment in Phoenix! Wooden floors throughout, kitchen back splash and modern grey cabinets. These don't come along very often and for a great price too! Huge corner lot with plenty of parking close to airport, ASU, minutes from Downtown Tempe! Pets are welcome too! Easy freeway access. Come and see this one before it is gone!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 North 49th Street have any available units?
1125 North 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1125 North 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1125 North 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 North 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 North 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1125 North 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1125 North 49th Street offers parking.
Does 1125 North 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 North 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 North 49th Street have a pool?
No, 1125 North 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1125 North 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 1125 North 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 North 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 North 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 North 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 North 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
