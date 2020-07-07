All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

1124 E GRISWOLD Road

1124 East Griswold Road · No Longer Available
Location

1124 East Griswold Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This little gem of a detached home is both the perfect size and perfect location. Bright and spacious with 3BR and 2Baths. Large rear yard w/covered patio. Plantation shutters and many upgrades. You owe it to your client to show this home. Please add 2.3% City of Phoenix tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
1124 E GRISWOLD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 1124 E GRISWOLD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 E GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E GRISWOLD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
No, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road does not offer parking.
Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
No, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road does not have a pool.
Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 E GRISWOLD Road has units with dishwashers.

