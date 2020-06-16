All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

11229 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11229 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1845 SqFt with a great room & large upstairs loft. The eat-in kitchen features oak cabinetry, travertine countertops & backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry, & breakfast bar stainless dishwasher, Sliding doors lead out to backyard to play on, 2 paver patios for extra seating, covered patio & storage shed. The master bedroom is on the main level and has a private bath & walk-in closet. HUGE loft, 3 bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Other features include security screen door, & 2 car garage. See this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College