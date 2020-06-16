11229 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great family home offering 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1845 SqFt with a great room & large upstairs loft. The eat-in kitchen features oak cabinetry, travertine countertops & backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry, & breakfast bar stainless dishwasher, Sliding doors lead out to backyard to play on, 2 paver patios for extra seating, covered patio & storage shed. The master bedroom is on the main level and has a private bath & walk-in closet. HUGE loft, 3 bedrooms & laundry are upstairs. Two secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Other features include security screen door, & 2 car garage. See this home today!