Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

112 W. Milada Dr. - Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath In Phoenix! Gated Community! - Central & Baseline - CALL TODAY! - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN PHOENIX, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF CENTRAL & BASELINE IN GATED COMMUNITY!

FEATURES A FANTASTIC ROOFTOP DECK WITH BREATH-TAKING VIEWS OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN & DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR TWO TONE PAINT, PLUSH CARPET AND UPGRADED TILE AND HIGH QUALITY LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, UPGRADED CABINETS, UPGRADED INTERIOR PANELED DOORS, 2 CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. GREAT OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. GREAT LOCATION--CENTRALLY LOCATED. SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2620384)