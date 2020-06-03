All apartments in Phoenix
1118 W. Roosevelt Unit

1118 W Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

1118 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8618000fb ----
Live in the highly desirable historic district of downtown Phoenix! Super cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home featuring oversized eat-in kitchen with gorgeous tile floors, custom cabinets with crown molding, new appliances, large bedrooms with ample closet space, bathroom has newer vanity, sink, tub surround and more! W/D hookups in unit-- this one is going to go FAST-- close to shopping, nightlife, schools, stadiums and more! MOVE IN READY!!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Single Story
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have any available units?
1118 W. Roosevelt Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1118 W. Roosevelt Unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit pet-friendly?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit offer parking?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not offer parking.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have a pool?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have accessible units?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 W. Roosevelt Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
