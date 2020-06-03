1118 W. Roosevelt Unit

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8618000fb ----

Live in the highly desirable historic district of downtown Phoenix! Super cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home featuring oversized eat-in kitchen with gorgeous tile floors, custom cabinets with crown molding, new appliances, large bedrooms with ample closet space, bathroom has newer vanity, sink, tub surround and more! W/D hookups in unit-- this one is going to go FAST-- close to shopping, nightlife, schools, stadiums and more! MOVE IN READY!!



1 Bath

2 Bedroom

Single Story

Stove