1118 E Turney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Available 05/05/20 This is a beautiful 1 Bed apartment. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new laminate floor, tiled bathroom, New appliances. There is a desert landscaped courtyard with a crystal blue POOL. GATED community. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers.



(RLNE4388027)