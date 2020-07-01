All apartments in Phoenix
1118 E Turney Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1118 E Turney Ave

1118 E Turney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1118 E Turney Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Available 05/05/20 This is a beautiful 1 Bed apartment. Completely Renovated... Great lighting, new laminate floor, tiled bathroom, New appliances. There is a desert landscaped courtyard with a crystal blue POOL. GATED community. Property is located adjacent to the canal where the Grand Canalscape Project is underway. Beautifying the area and making the waterside path friendly and scenic for running, biking, and walking trails. Property is also very close to downtown Phoenix and the countless offerings of restaurants, nightlife, and boutique retailers.

(RLNE4388027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 E Turney Ave have any available units?
1118 E Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 E Turney Ave have?
Some of 1118 E Turney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 E Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1118 E Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 E Turney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 E Turney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1118 E Turney Ave offer parking?
No, 1118 E Turney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1118 E Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 E Turney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 E Turney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1118 E Turney Ave has a pool.
Does 1118 E Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 1118 E Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 E Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 E Turney Ave has units with dishwashers.

