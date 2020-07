1110 W GLENROSA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MELROSE DISTRICT CHARMER! REMODELED QUAINT AND BEAUTIFUL BUNGALOW READY FOR MOVE-IN! LOADED WITH UPGRADES INCLUDING STAINLESS APPLIANCES W/GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERS, FULL SIZE STACKED WASHER & DRYER AND DESIGNER LIGHTING THROUGHOUT. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND REMODELED FULL BATH. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD AREA WITH PATIO AND LARGE GRASSY AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. ONE CAR GARAGE WITH ELECTRIC OPENER AND AN RV GATE PROVIDES PLENTY OF PARKING. RENT INCLUDES TWO TIMES PER MONTH LANDSCAPING SERVICE. COME SEE AND LEASE THIS GREAT HOME TODAY!