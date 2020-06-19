1109 W PALM Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This gorgeous home is centrally located in the Encanto Palmcroft Historic District, minutes from downtown, and has been fully remodeled in contemporary, modern styling. Everything has been updated to the highest standards. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in main home, plus full bath in guest house. Gorgeous front outdoor sitting area that leads to beautiful family room with wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Amazing indoor/outdoor kitchen & living space, with large full glass wall that opens to heated and misted patio, garden area, hot tub. Gourmet kitchen, with stainless appliances. Gated parking. Basement has been transformed into large master walk-in closet. This home must be seen to be fully appreciated. Neighborhood offers parks, golf, community pool, & tennis courts.