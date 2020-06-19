All apartments in Phoenix
1109 W PALM Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM

1109 W PALM Lane

1109 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1109 West Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous home is centrally located in the Encanto Palmcroft Historic District, minutes from downtown, and has been fully remodeled in contemporary, modern styling. Everything has been updated to the highest standards. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in main home, plus full bath in guest house. Gorgeous front outdoor sitting area that leads to beautiful family room with wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Amazing indoor/outdoor kitchen & living space, with large full glass wall that opens to heated and misted patio, garden area, hot tub. Gourmet kitchen, with stainless appliances. Gated parking. Basement has been transformed into large master walk-in closet. This home must be seen to be fully appreciated. Neighborhood offers parks, golf, community pool, & tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 W PALM Lane have any available units?
1109 W PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 W PALM Lane have?
Some of 1109 W PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 W PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1109 W PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 W PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1109 W PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1109 W PALM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1109 W PALM Lane offers parking.
Does 1109 W PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 W PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 W PALM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1109 W PALM Lane has a pool.
Does 1109 W PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 1109 W PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 W PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 W PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
