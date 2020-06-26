1107 W. Osborn Rd. #113

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool guest parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Central Phoenix - Very private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in central Phoenix with lots of natural lighting. All appliances are included (glass top stove and vintage oven) except the washer/dryer located in the on-site laundry room. Assigned covered parking spot with plenty of guest parking in the rear of the complex. The onsite pool is right outside your patio. This unit is pet friendly with some breed restrictions. Water, sewer & trash are included in your rent.



Call Western Vistas to schedule your viewing today (623) 877-9409.



(RLNE3899704)