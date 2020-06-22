1105 W SELDON Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

Luxurious, partially furnished Rental in Central Phoenix. Royal Palm Gated Community, Only Six Homes. Corner Lot. Single Level home with 4 Bedrooms ,4.5 Bathrooms, Movie Theatre Room and Separate Guest Suite. Suite has Sink, Refrigerator, Microwave and Counter Space; Walk in Closet, Tub/Shower Bathroom. Main Entrance is Expansive, Walk into Soaring Ceilings, with Travertine Entry, Huge Separate Bar, Dining Room, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen. Outdoor BBQ w/Large Table and Chairs for entertaining. Large Game Room Area w/Pool Table! Laundry Room has plenty of storage. Garage has lots of Built-in Cabinetry w/Doors. Travertine and Bamboo Wood Flooring throughout the homeEverything needed for a Luxurious Life Style.