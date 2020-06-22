All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1105 W SELDON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1105 W SELDON Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 W SELDON Lane

1105 West Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1105 West Seldon Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Luxurious, partially furnished Rental in Central Phoenix. Royal Palm Gated Community, Only Six Homes. Corner Lot. Single Level home with 4 Bedrooms ,4.5 Bathrooms, Movie Theatre Room and Separate Guest Suite. Suite has Sink, Refrigerator, Microwave and Counter Space; Walk in Closet, Tub/Shower Bathroom. Main Entrance is Expansive, Walk into Soaring Ceilings, with Travertine Entry, Huge Separate Bar, Dining Room, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen. Outdoor BBQ w/Large Table and Chairs for entertaining. Large Game Room Area w/Pool Table! Laundry Room has plenty of storage. Garage has lots of Built-in Cabinetry w/Doors. Travertine and Bamboo Wood Flooring throughout the homeEverything needed for a Luxurious Life Style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 W SELDON Lane have any available units?
1105 W SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 W SELDON Lane have?
Some of 1105 W SELDON Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 W SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 W SELDON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 W SELDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 W SELDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1105 W SELDON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 W SELDON Lane does offer parking.
Does 1105 W SELDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 W SELDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 W SELDON Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 W SELDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 W SELDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 W SELDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 W SELDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 W SELDON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College