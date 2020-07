Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

NOTE: Lease pending 01/18Convenient unit with lake views! Three bdrms with updated bathrooms. New faux wood flooring in kitchen, dining, halls and baths. Community includes tennis courts, BBQ area, pool/spa. Beautiful lake views from the master bedroom, living room and large back patio. One assigned covered parking space. Close to shopping and freeway. Call today to view! Sorry no pets.