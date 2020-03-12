All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

1102 W PEORIA Avenue

1102 West Peoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING NORTH/CENTRAL PHOENIX TOWNHOME! Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Nestled in a quiet and charming community at the base of North Mountain. Great mountain views, close to hiking trails and easy access to I-17 & 51. Extra large bedrooms, each with private bathroom and walk-in closet, balcony with views. Extra space for office in the living area, Mantle wood burning fireplace. Beautiful tile flooring,Granite kitchen countertops, Cherry wood cabinets. Private backyard patio with fence, garage with custom cabinetry. All appliances included. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have any available units?
1102 W PEORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have?
Some of 1102 W PEORIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W PEORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W PEORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W PEORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W PEORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 W PEORIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
