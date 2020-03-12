1102 W PEORIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING NORTH/CENTRAL PHOENIX TOWNHOME! Spacious 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Nestled in a quiet and charming community at the base of North Mountain. Great mountain views, close to hiking trails and easy access to I-17 & 51. Extra large bedrooms, each with private bathroom and walk-in closet, balcony with views. Extra space for office in the living area, Mantle wood burning fireplace. Beautiful tile flooring,Granite kitchen countertops, Cherry wood cabinets. Private backyard patio with fence, garage with custom cabinetry. All appliances included. MUST SEE!