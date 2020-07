110 N 33rd Ave 4

Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

110 N 33rd, Single Level - Property Id: 159998



Rental available for immediate occupancy, has small fenced yard. No pets, max 3 people, water included in rent. Located close to downtown, close to shopping etc.

NO EVICTIONS-NO EXCEPTIONS.

MUST APPLY THOROUGH TURBO TENANT FOR CREDIT CHECK, BACKGROUND CHECK, ETC.

MUST CALL/TEXT 602-487-0638-FELICITAS-PROPERTY MANGER.

Hablamos Espanol! Llame a Felicitas para mas information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159998p

No Pets Allowed



