Phoenix, AZ
10937 West Coolidge Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

10937 West Coolidge Street

10937 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10937 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have any available units?
10937 West Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10937 West Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10937 West Coolidge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10937 West Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10937 West Coolidge Street is pet friendly.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street offer parking?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not offer parking.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10937 West Coolidge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10937 West Coolidge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
