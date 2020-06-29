10826 N 10th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3bed/2bath home at the Pointe Tapatio! Corner private lot with 2 car garage, a beautiful pebble tec pool & built in jacuzzi. Entertaining backyard with covered patio and plenty of mountain views!



This home is one of kind and includes many extras for low maintenance living! Monthly landscape service, weekly pool service, basic pest control services every other month, monthly water, sewer & trash service and cable TV from Cox.



Entry leads into a formal living room with a wood burning fireplace for cozy entertaining. A formal dining room has views of an atrium.



Kitchen includes a large SS Galley refrigerator, SS built-in microwave and SS Galley oven with bonus convection and a breakfast bar. Opens to a spacious great room, with high ceilings and french doors overlooking the back patio and pool.



Brand new wood plank tile flooring. Custom paint and trim.



Master suite includes a walk-in closet, a large tub with separate shower and dual sink vanity. Two secondary bedrooms overlook the pool and share the hall bathroom with tub/shower combo.



Washer & dryer are inside.



Please note the Fountains are dry and as is. No pump/auto water fill & drain.



Enjoy Arizona living at its finest in this Pointe Tapatio home. 4 Community pools are also available.



Near North Mountain Park for hiking/biking, Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Pointe Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Great for family and friends visiting, Different Pointe of View with panoramic views and Pointe In Tyme restaurants are a short drive up the hill.



Available as a 1 year lease with a refundable $1950 security deposit.



Secured online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 fee per adult 18 and over. See other Tenant and/or Pet charges.



Please email Sherri first at Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for our leasing details prior to making a viewing appointment. Our leasing requirements must be reviewed prior to showings.(602)670-3000.



Home available for move in end of November. Ready for a December Lease start!