10826 N 10th Pl
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

10826 N 10th Pl

10826 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10826 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3bed/2bath home at the Pointe Tapatio! Corner private lot with 2 car garage, a beautiful pebble tec pool & built in jacuzzi. Entertaining backyard with covered patio and plenty of mountain views!

This home is one of kind and includes many extras for low maintenance living! Monthly landscape service, weekly pool service, basic pest control services every other month, monthly water, sewer & trash service and cable TV from Cox.

Entry leads into a formal living room with a wood burning fireplace for cozy entertaining. A formal dining room has views of an atrium.

Kitchen includes a large SS Galley refrigerator, SS built-in microwave and SS Galley oven with bonus convection and a breakfast bar. Opens to a spacious great room, with high ceilings and french doors overlooking the back patio and pool.

Brand new wood plank tile flooring. Custom paint and trim.

Master suite includes a walk-in closet, a large tub with separate shower and dual sink vanity. Two secondary bedrooms overlook the pool and share the hall bathroom with tub/shower combo.

Washer & dryer are inside.

Please note the Fountains are dry and as is. No pump/auto water fill & drain.

Enjoy Arizona living at its finest in this Pointe Tapatio home. 4 Community pools are also available.

Near North Mountain Park for hiking/biking, Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Pointe Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Great for family and friends visiting, Different Pointe of View with panoramic views and Pointe In Tyme restaurants are a short drive up the hill.

Available as a 1 year lease with a refundable $1950 security deposit.

Secured online applications only at www.PropertyAZ.com. $35 fee per adult 18 and over. See other Tenant and/or Pet charges.

Please email Sherri first at Sherri@PropertyAZ.com for our leasing details prior to making a viewing appointment. Our leasing requirements must be reviewed prior to showings.(602)670-3000.

Home available for move in end of November. Ready for a December Lease start!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10826 N 10th Pl have any available units?
10826 N 10th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10826 N 10th Pl have?
Some of 10826 N 10th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10826 N 10th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10826 N 10th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10826 N 10th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10826 N 10th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10826 N 10th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10826 N 10th Pl offers parking.
Does 10826 N 10th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10826 N 10th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10826 N 10th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 10826 N 10th Pl has a pool.
Does 10826 N 10th Pl have accessible units?
No, 10826 N 10th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10826 N 10th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10826 N 10th Pl has units with dishwashers.
