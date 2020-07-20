All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:21 PM

10734 W COOLIDGE Street

10734 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10734 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**GREAT NEW PRICE 9/3/2019!** Freshly painted 2178 square foot home with 3 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen opens up to the family room and looks out to a large north facing backyard with trees! The living room and dining room with very high vaulted ceiling is off the entrance and is a great space with nice sunlight. The three bedrooms and loft with two bathrooms is upstairs and the half bath is down stairs. There is also a nice storage area downstairs. The home sits in a very nice location in the subdivision. There is a two car garage. This home will be a pleasure to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
10734 W COOLIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 10734 W COOLIDGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10734 W COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
10734 W COOLIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10734 W COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10734 W COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10734 W COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
