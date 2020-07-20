10734 W COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**GREAT NEW PRICE 9/3/2019!** Freshly painted 2178 square foot home with 3 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen opens up to the family room and looks out to a large north facing backyard with trees! The living room and dining room with very high vaulted ceiling is off the entrance and is a great space with nice sunlight. The three bedrooms and loft with two bathrooms is upstairs and the half bath is down stairs. There is also a nice storage area downstairs. The home sits in a very nice location in the subdivision. There is a two car garage. This home will be a pleasure to see!