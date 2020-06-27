All apartments in Phoenix
10602 N 26th St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

10602 N 26th St

10602 North 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10602 North 26th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Shea Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath at 26th St. & Shea - This 2194 SF home has a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen. Newer carpet in living room and bedrooms. Family room and kitchen are tiled. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Bedrooms are generously sized. Wood blinds throughout. Covered patio runs entire length of back of house. Huge backyard with storage shed. Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to Highway 51.

$100 Placement Fee
1.5% Monthly Administrative Fee
2.3% City Tax
$35 Application Fee
$1845 Security Deposit

(RLNE3277968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10602 N 26th St have any available units?
10602 N 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10602 N 26th St have?
Some of 10602 N 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10602 N 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
10602 N 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10602 N 26th St pet-friendly?
No, 10602 N 26th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10602 N 26th St offer parking?
No, 10602 N 26th St does not offer parking.
Does 10602 N 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10602 N 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10602 N 26th St have a pool?
No, 10602 N 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 10602 N 26th St have accessible units?
No, 10602 N 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10602 N 26th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10602 N 26th St does not have units with dishwashers.
