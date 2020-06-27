10602 N 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath at 26th St. & Shea - This 2194 SF home has a large living room plus generous family room off the kitchen. Newer carpet in living room and bedrooms. Family room and kitchen are tiled. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Bedrooms are generously sized. Wood blinds throughout. Covered patio runs entire length of back of house. Huge backyard with storage shed. Close to schools, shopping, and easy access to Highway 51.



$100 Placement Fee

1.5% Monthly Administrative Fee

2.3% City Tax

$35 Application Fee

$1845 Security Deposit



(RLNE3277968)