Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1053 E WELDON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1053 E WELDON Avenue

1053 East Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 East Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful open concept 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in a great setting, on irrigated lot, and in historic district. Professionally painted and remodeled, with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and all Stainless Steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Brand new air conditioned laundry room, with washer and dryer. Great covered patios in front and back. New electrical panel and automatic garage door opener. Ceiling fans, blinds, and Roll Shutters, throughout. 20 by 30 garage in the ban is insulated and can bae also used as also use storage room . This House is located conveniently to downtown businesses, shopping and entertainment, SR 51, Phoenix Children's Hospital and Arizona Heart Institute. DOGS WELCOME. NO CATS, PLEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have any available units?
1053 E WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 1053 E WELDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 E WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1053 E WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 E WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 E WELDON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1053 E WELDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 E WELDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1053 E WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1053 E WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 E WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 E WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
