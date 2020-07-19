1053 E WELDON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful open concept 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in a great setting, on irrigated lot, and in historic district. Professionally painted and remodeled, with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and all Stainless Steel appliances, including dishwasher, disposal, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Brand new air conditioned laundry room, with washer and dryer. Great covered patios in front and back. New electrical panel and automatic garage door opener. Ceiling fans, blinds, and Roll Shutters, throughout. 20 by 30 garage in the ban is insulated and can bae also used as also use storage room . This House is located conveniently to downtown businesses, shopping and entertainment, SR 51, Phoenix Children's Hospital and Arizona Heart Institute. DOGS WELCOME. NO CATS, PLEASE