Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single level home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Kitchen offers all appliances, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large open great room right off kitchen with room for dinning. Vaulted ceilings throughout, carpet flooring and ceiling fans in all the right places. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a large backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready!