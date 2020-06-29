10455 S 44TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a great home in the Ahwatukee area.A block from the park,near hiking entrances & easy access to freeway.This 3 bedroom plus den is spacious w/living, family & dining area.Fridge, washer & dryer are included w/lease.Tile in all the right places & neutral carpet in bedrooms.This home is clean & move in ready.Nicely updated w/2 tone paint,updated hardware,2 panel doors,ceiling fans & lighting,2 in. blinds.Kitchen has granite look counters,subway tile backsplash,smooth top stove,gray cabinets.Equipped w/garage attic fan to keep garage cool & lower utility bills.Xtra parking slab on driveway plus RV gate. Refreshing pool & covered patio to relax in backyard. Pecan,mango,lime,grapefruit,orange & lemon trees.Private exit to backyard from mstr bath.Hurry before its gone!