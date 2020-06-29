All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
10455 S 44TH Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:21 PM

10455 S 44TH Street

10455 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10455 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a great home in the Ahwatukee area.A block from the park,near hiking entrances & easy access to freeway.This 3 bedroom plus den is spacious w/living, family & dining area.Fridge, washer & dryer are included w/lease.Tile in all the right places & neutral carpet in bedrooms.This home is clean & move in ready.Nicely updated w/2 tone paint,updated hardware,2 panel doors,ceiling fans & lighting,2 in. blinds.Kitchen has granite look counters,subway tile backsplash,smooth top stove,gray cabinets.Equipped w/garage attic fan to keep garage cool & lower utility bills.Xtra parking slab on driveway plus RV gate. Refreshing pool & covered patio to relax in backyard. Pecan,mango,lime,grapefruit,orange & lemon trees.Private exit to backyard from mstr bath.Hurry before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10455 S 44TH Street have any available units?
10455 S 44TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10455 S 44TH Street have?
Some of 10455 S 44TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10455 S 44TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10455 S 44TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10455 S 44TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10455 S 44TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10455 S 44TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10455 S 44TH Street offers parking.
Does 10455 S 44TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10455 S 44TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10455 S 44TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10455 S 44TH Street has a pool.
Does 10455 S 44TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10455 S 44TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10455 S 44TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10455 S 44TH Street has units with dishwashers.
