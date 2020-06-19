10437 N 57th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room

7 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM PARADISE VALLEY RETREAT! - Property Id: 268699



Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible 7 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom escape in North Scottsdale! Perfect location in the Valley of the Sun. Multiple top rated golf courses, hiking trails, mountain preserves, shopping and dining all mins away! Relax in this incredible resort-style backyard equipped with a huge patio with outdoor dining, grill, pool, hot tub, putting green and firepit! Comfortably accommodates groups of all sizes with TV's in every bedroom and theatre room. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JULY 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268699

