Phoenix, AZ
10437 N 57th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10437 N 57th St

10437 North 57th Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

10437 North 57th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85253
Country Club Acres

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 3.5 baths, $9000 · Avail. now

$9,000

7 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3711 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
7 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM PARADISE VALLEY RETREAT! - Property Id: 268699

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible 7 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom escape in North Scottsdale! Perfect location in the Valley of the Sun. Multiple top rated golf courses, hiking trails, mountain preserves, shopping and dining all mins away! Relax in this incredible resort-style backyard equipped with a huge patio with outdoor dining, grill, pool, hot tub, putting green and firepit! Comfortably accommodates groups of all sizes with TV's in every bedroom and theatre room. Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE JULY 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268699
Property Id 268699

(RLNE5733577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 N 57th St have any available units?
10437 N 57th St has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10437 N 57th St have?
Some of 10437 N 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 N 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
10437 N 57th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 N 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 10437 N 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10437 N 57th St offer parking?
No, 10437 N 57th St does not offer parking.
Does 10437 N 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10437 N 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 N 57th St have a pool?
Yes, 10437 N 57th St has a pool.
Does 10437 N 57th St have accessible units?
No, 10437 N 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 N 57th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10437 N 57th St has units with dishwashers.
