10420 N 11TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10420 N 11TH Street

10420 East North Lane · No Longer Available
10420 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
internet access
furnished
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Whether you are headed here for the winter, relocating to Phoenix or are needing a temporary place to stay while you build your dream home this is the place for you. Located in the desirable Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs resort area of north Phoenix. Several heated community pools to choose from, golfing and hiking near by, you can't beat the location. This townhome is fully furnished, rent is $1500-$1800 a month with all utilities (including cable & internet) are included. Don't hesitate, at this price it won't last long. Pet Friendly.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 10420 N 11TH Street have any available units?
10420 N 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 N 11TH Street have?
Some of 10420 N 11TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 N 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10420 N 11TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 N 11TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10420 N 11TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 10420 N 11TH Street offer parking?
No, 10420 N 11TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 10420 N 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10420 N 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 N 11TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10420 N 11TH Street has a pool.
Does 10420 N 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10420 N 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 N 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10420 N 11TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
