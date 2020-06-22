10420 N 11TH Street

Amenities

Whether you are headed here for the winter, relocating to Phoenix or are needing a temporary place to stay while you build your dream home this is the place for you. Located in the desirable Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs resort area of north Phoenix. Several heated community pools to choose from, golfing and hiking near by, you can't beat the location. This townhome is fully furnished, rent is $1500-$1800 a month with all utilities (including cable & internet) are included. Don't hesitate, at this price it won't last long. Pet Friendly.