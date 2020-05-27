All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

10414 W Odeum Lane

10414 West Odeum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10414 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,966 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5430062)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 W Odeum Lane have any available units?
10414 W Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10414 W Odeum Lane have?
Some of 10414 W Odeum Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10414 W Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10414 W Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 W Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10414 W Odeum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10414 W Odeum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10414 W Odeum Lane offers parking.
Does 10414 W Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10414 W Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 W Odeum Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10414 W Odeum Lane has a pool.
Does 10414 W Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 10414 W Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 W Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10414 W Odeum Lane has units with dishwashers.

