10410 N CAVE CREEK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

ALL INCLUSIVE--FULLY FURNISHED--CABLE--WI-FI--WATER-TRASH INCLUDED--located within Gated Pointe Tapatio Community on one of the few Greenbelt Mountain View Lots.VERYRARE**Hidden Gem** Meticulously Maintained by a Seasonal Owner.Very Private & Secluded. Located on First Floor in the Back of Complex.Steps to Parking and Pool! Most Popular Split Floor plan Tastefully Decorated w/Custom Paint & Newer Carpet & Window Coverings & Tile Thru out.Newer Stainless Refrigerator.All appliances included, plus Washer/ Dryer.Cozy Fireplace w/ Mounted Flat Screen TV in Open Great Rm. Expansive outdoor Covered & Tiled Patio.Water/Trash Pick Up--WI-FI & Premium Cable Included, all sports channels, Showtime,TMC,many more.Tenant pays for On Demand,HBO,any extra ordered channels. HURRY! 6 month maximnum