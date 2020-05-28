All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:06 AM

10410 N CAVE CREEK Road

10410 N Cave Creek Rd · (602) 909-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10410 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1042 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
ALL INCLUSIVE--FULLY FURNISHED--CABLE--WI-FI--WATER-TRASH INCLUDED--located within Gated Pointe Tapatio Community on one of the few Greenbelt Mountain View Lots.VERYRARE**Hidden Gem** Meticulously Maintained by a Seasonal Owner.Very Private & Secluded. Located on First Floor in the Back of Complex.Steps to Parking and Pool! Most Popular Split Floor plan Tastefully Decorated w/Custom Paint & Newer Carpet & Window Coverings & Tile Thru out.Newer Stainless Refrigerator.All appliances included, plus Washer/ Dryer.Cozy Fireplace w/ Mounted Flat Screen TV in Open Great Rm. Expansive outdoor Covered & Tiled Patio.Water/Trash Pick Up--WI-FI & Premium Cable Included, all sports channels, Showtime,TMC,many more.Tenant pays for On Demand,HBO,any extra ordered channels. HURRY! 6 month maximnum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have any available units?
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have?
Some of 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road does offer parking.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 N CAVE CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
