Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1029 E Mariposa Street

1029 East Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single level home. This home is a remodeled back house with many upgrades. This home features travertine flooring and neutral two tone paint throughout. Living room opens up to the kitchen which features granite counter tops, stove top microwave, upgraded walnut cabinets, and refrigerator. Large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and upgraded travertine tile shower. Conveniently located close to 51 freeway and Camelback Marketplace for shopping and restaurants. Rent does not include any utilities which owner will include for a flat monthly rate of $175.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 E Mariposa Street have any available units?
1029 E Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 E Mariposa Street have?
Some of 1029 E Mariposa Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 E Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1029 E Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 E Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1029 E Mariposa Street offer parking?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street does not offer parking.
Does 1029 E Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 E Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1029 E Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 E Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 E Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
