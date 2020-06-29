1029 E Mariposa Street

Amenities

No Application Fees! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single level home. This home is a remodeled back house with many upgrades. This home features travertine flooring and neutral two tone paint throughout. Living room opens up to the kitchen which features granite counter tops, stove top microwave, upgraded walnut cabinets, and refrigerator. Large master bedroom with mirrored closet doors and upgraded travertine tile shower. Conveniently located close to 51 freeway and Camelback Marketplace for shopping and restaurants. Rent does not include any utilities which owner will include for a flat monthly rate of $175.