Phoenix, AZ
1026 West Campo Bello Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 West Campo Bello Drive

1026 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1026 West Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom North Phoenix Rental Opportunity! Property Features Fresh Paint and Brand New Carpet, Open Living Room, Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Laundry Just Off Carport with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have any available units?
1026 West Campo Bello Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have?
Some of 1026 West Campo Bello Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 West Campo Bello Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1026 West Campo Bello Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 West Campo Bello Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive offers parking.
Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have a pool?
No, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have accessible units?
No, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 West Campo Bello Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 West Campo Bello Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

