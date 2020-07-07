1026 West Campo Bello Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom North Phoenix Rental Opportunity! Property Features Fresh Paint and Brand New Carpet, Open Living Room, Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Laundry Just Off Carport with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.