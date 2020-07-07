1026 West Campo Bello Drive

Amenities
Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom North Phoenix Rental Opportunity! Property Features Fresh Paint and Brand New Carpet, Open Living Room, Formal Dining Area/Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Kitchen with Granite Tile Counters and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Hall Bath, Master Suite with Walk In Closet and the list goes on! Laundry Just Off Carport with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.