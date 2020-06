Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home - No wasted space in this single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in kitchen flows into large great room to help entertain. All rock front and back with covered patio, no time consuming maintenance mowing the lawn. Home is being freshly painted and brand new carpets installed 3/2020. Rental amount does not include 1.5% admin fee and 2.3% rental tax. No section 8 and no pets. Contact our office to schedule a time to view.



(RLNE5670562)