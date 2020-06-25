10223 N 42ND Street

Amenities

Unbelievable rental opportunity. This Will NOT Last long! This wonderfully UPDATED home has amazing curb appeal, AWESOME MOUNTAIN VIEWS, HUGE PRIVATE BACK YARD/POOL & on a corner lot! This low maintenance house is completely move in ready! Open & Bright rooms, warm hardwood floors and desirable spaces that invite you to truly live in them. Located a half mile to over a hundred miles of trails in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Scottsdale/Phx Golf Courses, and less than 20 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix & airport. What more would you need? Let's add in great schools! This may just be the best value of any home in the three C's (Cherokee, Cocopah, Chaparral). Rarely do rentals like this hit the market! Avail Starting 6/1/19. 6 month or 18 month option available.