Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

10223 N 42ND Street

10223 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10223 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unbelievable rental opportunity. This Will NOT Last long! This wonderfully UPDATED home has amazing curb appeal, AWESOME MOUNTAIN VIEWS, HUGE PRIVATE BACK YARD/POOL & on a corner lot! This low maintenance house is completely move in ready! Open & Bright rooms, warm hardwood floors and desirable spaces that invite you to truly live in them. Located a half mile to over a hundred miles of trails in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Scottsdale/Phx Golf Courses, and less than 20 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix & airport. What more would you need? Let's add in great schools! This may just be the best value of any home in the three C's (Cherokee, Cocopah, Chaparral). Rarely do rentals like this hit the market! Avail Starting 6/1/19. 6 month or 18 month option available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 N 42ND Street have any available units?
10223 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 10223 N 42ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
10223 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 10223 N 42ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10223 N 42ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 10223 N 42ND Street offers parking.
Does 10223 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 N 42ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 10223 N 42ND Street has a pool.
Does 10223 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 10223 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10223 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.
