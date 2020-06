Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

CHARMING 2 bedroom, 2 bath, apartment style home. Neutral tile in living areas and NEW wood-like flooring in bedrooms. Ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, tile surround shower, washer/dryer and small yard! Conveniently located near I-17 and the 51. Come see it today! ***Neighboring units are also in the middle of renovations so please excuse the temporary debris.