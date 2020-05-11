All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

10212 W. Oregon Ave.

10212 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10212 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful SW Glendale home is on the West side of the 101 Loop in a great location just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants and sports. Open great room floor plan with neutral grey paint throughout and a spacious kitchen with island. 3 large bedrooms including the master suite featuring two walk-in closets and a private bathroom. Large low maintenance backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and RV gate!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have any available units?
10212 W. Oregon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10212 W. Oregon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10212 W. Oregon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 W. Oregon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. offer parking?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have a pool?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 W. Oregon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10212 W. Oregon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

