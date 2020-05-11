10212 W. Oregon Ave.

Amenities
Beautiful SW Glendale home is on the West side of the 101 Loop in a great location just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants and sports. Open great room floor plan with neutral grey paint throughout and a spacious kitchen with island. 3 large bedrooms including the master suite featuring two walk-in closets and a private bathroom. Large low maintenance backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and RV gate!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.