10212 W. Oregon Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful SW Glendale home is on the West side of the 101 Loop in a great location just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants and sports. Open great room floor plan with neutral grey paint throughout and a spacious kitchen with island. 3 large bedrooms including the master suite featuring two walk-in closets and a private bathroom. Large low maintenance backyard has a covered patio, storage shed and RV gate!!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.