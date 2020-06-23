All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1020 W MISSION Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1020 W MISSION Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1020 W MISSION Lane

1020 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1020 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath SINGLE STORY Patio Home with a 2 car GARAGE and a Private Front and Backyard in Central Phoenix. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms, New AC Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen and Baths, New Interior Paint, Custom Bathroom Mirrors, Ceiling Fans in every room, Custom Iron Entry Front Door, Custom Front Gate in front yard with a speakeasy, 20 inch Tile throughout (no carpet), Private Front Yard and Backyard, 2 Mature Lemon Trees in the backyard. This is a rare find as it's a totally Remodeled Home in Central Phoenix with a Private Front and Backyard with a 2 Car Garage. There is also a community pool for your enjoyment! Owner requires a minimum of a 24 month lease. This patio home is a GEM full of upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 W MISSION Lane have any available units?
1020 W MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 W MISSION Lane have?
Some of 1020 W MISSION Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 W MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W MISSION Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1020 W MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1020 W MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1020 W MISSION Lane does offer parking.
Does 1020 W MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 W MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W MISSION Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1020 W MISSION Lane has a pool.
Does 1020 W MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 W MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College