1020 W MISSION Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath SINGLE STORY Patio Home with a 2 car GARAGE and a Private Front and Backyard in Central Phoenix. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms, New AC Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen and Baths, New Interior Paint, Custom Bathroom Mirrors, Ceiling Fans in every room, Custom Iron Entry Front Door, Custom Front Gate in front yard with a speakeasy, 20 inch Tile throughout (no carpet), Private Front Yard and Backyard, 2 Mature Lemon Trees in the backyard. This is a rare find as it's a totally Remodeled Home in Central Phoenix with a Private Front and Backyard with a 2 Car Garage. There is also a community pool for your enjoyment! Owner requires a minimum of a 24 month lease. This patio home is a GEM full of upgrades!