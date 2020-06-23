All apartments in Phoenix
102 West Topeka Drive
102 West Topeka Drive

102 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Welcome to this amazing well-priced & move in ready opportunity. The home features 3 beds 1.5 bths & a private, in-ground spa! Granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Huge laundry room with walk in pantry & sitting area just off the kitchen. Backyard is spacious & perfect for entertaining with huge covered patio, & theres also an attached storage room! This is a phenomenal location, close to Loop 101, SR-51 and I-17 interchanges, just minutes to Paradise Valley Community College. *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 102 W Topeka Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 West Topeka Drive have any available units?
102 West Topeka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 West Topeka Drive have?
Some of 102 West Topeka Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 West Topeka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 West Topeka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 West Topeka Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 West Topeka Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 West Topeka Drive offer parking?
No, 102 West Topeka Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 West Topeka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 West Topeka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 West Topeka Drive have a pool?
No, 102 West Topeka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 West Topeka Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 West Topeka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 West Topeka Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 West Topeka Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
