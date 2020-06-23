102 West Topeka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to this amazing well-priced & move in ready opportunity. The home features 3 beds 1.5 bths & a private, in-ground spa! Granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Huge laundry room with walk in pantry & sitting area just off the kitchen. Backyard is spacious & perfect for entertaining with huge covered patio, & theres also an attached storage room! This is a phenomenal location, close to Loop 101, SR-51 and I-17 interchanges, just minutes to Paradise Valley Community College. *This one's pet-friendly!* *2.3% monthly tax* This house located at 102 W Topeka Dr in Phoenix, is waiting for you to make it your new home! Number of Pets Allowed: 4 Weight Limit: 300 lbs. total for all pets. Breed Restrictions Apply Nonrefundable Pet Fee Per Pet: $200.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.