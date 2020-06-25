1014 E FILLMORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

A must see 3 bedroom 2 top of the line bathrooms with claw foot tub and an extra large shower in the master. new build duplex with privacy for each unit with the large yard in the front and back and sides with custom paver stones. Access is from the front and or the back unit.It is in the heart of downtown. Up and coming neighborhood in the Garfield Historic District, walking distance to restaurants, universities, museums, and more! The unit has beautiful appointed custom features with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, large side and backyard space, and custom features throughout. The unit also has a large master bedroom upstairs with city views. The rent will include internet. Parking is also in the front and backyard for cars.. Rent includes landscaping and internet and able.