Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

1014 E FILLMORE Street

1014 East Fillmore Street · (480) 239-4915
Location

1014 East Fillmore Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
internet access
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
A must see 3 bedroom 2 top of the line bathrooms with claw foot tub and an extra large shower in the master. new build duplex with privacy for each unit with the large yard in the front and back and sides with custom paver stones. Access is from the front and or the back unit.It is in the heart of downtown. Up and coming neighborhood in the Garfield Historic District, walking distance to restaurants, universities, museums, and more! The unit has beautiful appointed custom features with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, large side and backyard space, and custom features throughout. The unit also has a large master bedroom upstairs with city views. The rent will include internet. Parking is also in the front and backyard for cars.. Rent includes landscaping and internet and able.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have any available units?
1014 E FILLMORE Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have?
Some of 1014 E FILLMORE Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 E FILLMORE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 E FILLMORE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 E FILLMORE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1014 E FILLMORE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1014 E FILLMORE Street offers parking.
Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 E FILLMORE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have a pool?
No, 1014 E FILLMORE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 E FILLMORE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 E FILLMORE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 E FILLMORE Street has units with dishwashers.
