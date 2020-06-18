101 N 7TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Vacant / Virus Precautions / Call for Instructions. Lush green gated oasis is not close to downtown - it IS downtown. Penthouse floor plan has all wood flooring on the top level main bedroom and huge open loft. Lower level has 20 foot high ceilings, and custom Travertine fireplace. Inside washer & dryer. Big open kitchen. Grounds include spas, pool and clubhouse. Private balcony overlooks pond with bridge. Assigned covered parking outside of back door. New Air conditioning installed is 20 seer and ultra quiet! And new 55 Gal. hot water heater. 2 year lease. , no dogs, cat okay. ALSO, SEE FURNISHED LISTING