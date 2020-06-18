All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:11 PM

101 N 7TH Street

101 South 7th Street · (602) 684-8884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 South 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Booker T. Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Vacant / Virus Precautions / Call for Instructions. Lush green gated oasis is not close to downtown - it IS downtown. Penthouse floor plan has all wood flooring on the top level main bedroom and huge open loft. Lower level has 20 foot high ceilings, and custom Travertine fireplace. Inside washer & dryer. Big open kitchen. Grounds include spas, pool and clubhouse. Private balcony overlooks pond with bridge. Assigned covered parking outside of back door. New Air conditioning installed is 20 seer and ultra quiet! And new 55 Gal. hot water heater. 2 year lease. , no dogs, cat okay. ALSO, SEE FURNISHED LISTING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N 7TH Street have any available units?
101 N 7TH Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 N 7TH Street have?
Some of 101 N 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 N 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 N 7TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N 7TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N 7TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 N 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 N 7TH Street does offer parking.
Does 101 N 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 N 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N 7TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 101 N 7TH Street has a pool.
Does 101 N 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 101 N 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 N 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
