101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking yoga

Absolutely exquisite home featured in moon valley area of Phoenix. This home has just completed an extensive remodel features: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open concept floor plan @ 2000+sqft, beautiful wood-plank tile floors throughout home, large chefs kitchen w/ brand new Kitchen Aid ss appliances [gas range], quartz counters, large island, shaker cabinets, and over/under cabinet lighting. Additionally, this home offers modern updated baths featuring designer plumbing & lighting fixtures, 12x24 porcelain tile surrounds, chrome hardware, brand new low-e windows, new roof, new HVAC system, new led lighting throughout home, and new front-load washer & dryer. Lastly, this home offers a large inviting private backyard with a SEPERATE GUEST 1 BEDROOM CASITA which is perfect for additional bedroom space, workout/yoga room and or man/kids quarters. Close to Moon Valley Country Club, shopping, dinning, and freeway access.. DONT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME AS IT WILL GO FAST!!!!