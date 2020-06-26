All apartments in Phoenix
101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue

101 East Joan D Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Joan D Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
Absolutely exquisite home featured in moon valley area of Phoenix. This home has just completed an extensive remodel features: 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open concept floor plan @ 2000+sqft, beautiful wood-plank tile floors throughout home, large chefs kitchen w/ brand new Kitchen Aid ss appliances [gas range], quartz counters, large island, shaker cabinets, and over/under cabinet lighting. Additionally, this home offers modern updated baths featuring designer plumbing & lighting fixtures, 12x24 porcelain tile surrounds, chrome hardware, brand new low-e windows, new roof, new HVAC system, new led lighting throughout home, and new front-load washer & dryer. Lastly, this home offers a large inviting private backyard with a SEPERATE GUEST 1 BEDROOM CASITA which is perfect for additional bedroom space, workout/yoga room and or man/kids quarters. Close to Moon Valley Country Club, shopping, dinning, and freeway access.. DONT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME AS IT WILL GO FAST!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have any available units?
101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have?
Some of 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offers parking.
Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 E JOAN D ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
