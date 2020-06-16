All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10031 N 31ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10031 N 31ST Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

10031 N 31ST Street

10031 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10031 North 31st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom home on large corner lot available in desirable north Phoenix neighborhood. Excellent location, nestled just off of 32nd and Shea, home is just minutes from the 51, tons of shopping and dining and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Inside is immaculate. Spacious greatroom features pristine tile flooring, plantation shutters and soft natural lighting throughout. Designed for entertaining, the stylish open kitchen presents granite countertops, ss appliances, subway tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. Lovely master ensuite with dual sinks and beautiful tiled walk in shower. Sprawling backyard is complete with a covered patio and large grassy area, a great place to enjoy Arizona outdoors. This gem is sure to impress. Book your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10031 N 31ST Street have any available units?
10031 N 31ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10031 N 31ST Street have?
Some of 10031 N 31ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10031 N 31ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
10031 N 31ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10031 N 31ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 10031 N 31ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10031 N 31ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 10031 N 31ST Street offers parking.
Does 10031 N 31ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10031 N 31ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10031 N 31ST Street have a pool?
No, 10031 N 31ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 10031 N 31ST Street have accessible units?
No, 10031 N 31ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10031 N 31ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10031 N 31ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College