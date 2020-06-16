10031 N 31ST Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom home on large corner lot available in desirable north Phoenix neighborhood. Excellent location, nestled just off of 32nd and Shea, home is just minutes from the 51, tons of shopping and dining and within the coveted Paradise Valley School District. Inside is immaculate. Spacious greatroom features pristine tile flooring, plantation shutters and soft natural lighting throughout. Designed for entertaining, the stylish open kitchen presents granite countertops, ss appliances, subway tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. Lovely master ensuite with dual sinks and beautiful tiled walk in shower. Sprawling backyard is complete with a covered patio and large grassy area, a great place to enjoy Arizona outdoors. This gem is sure to impress. Book your showing today.