10028 N. 30th St.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

4 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL, RV PARKING AND MTN VIEWS NEAR THE PRESERVE - This single story ranch 4 bedroom 3 bath home has room for it all with open living room, large formal dining area, galley style kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Two newly remodeled bathrooms. One guest bedroom has en suite remodeled bath. Lots of storage! Giant master suite with separate sitting area and access to backyard. Large master bath. 4th bedroom is garage conversion could also be office, playroom or media room. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Covered patio overlooks huge backyard with fenced pool and grass area. RV gate with covered RV parking. Spectacular mountain views of the Phx Mtn Preserve surround this home as well as close access to the 51 freeway, hiking/biking trails, excellent schools and dining/shopping. Pool service is included. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. NO HOA! Available for immediate move in. Pets on owner approval: cats allowed and small dogs only (no restricted breeds allowed). Tenant pays additional 2.3% rental tax monthly



(RLNE5317754)