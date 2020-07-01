All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10028 N. 30th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10028 N. 30th St.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10028 N. 30th St.

10028 North 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10028 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL, RV PARKING AND MTN VIEWS NEAR THE PRESERVE - This single story ranch 4 bedroom 3 bath home has room for it all with open living room, large formal dining area, galley style kitchen with kitchen appliances included. Two newly remodeled bathrooms. One guest bedroom has en suite remodeled bath. Lots of storage! Giant master suite with separate sitting area and access to backyard. Large master bath. 4th bedroom is garage conversion could also be office, playroom or media room. Ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Covered patio overlooks huge backyard with fenced pool and grass area. RV gate with covered RV parking. Spectacular mountain views of the Phx Mtn Preserve surround this home as well as close access to the 51 freeway, hiking/biking trails, excellent schools and dining/shopping. Pool service is included. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. NO HOA! Available for immediate move in. Pets on owner approval: cats allowed and small dogs only (no restricted breeds allowed). Tenant pays additional 2.3% rental tax monthly

(RLNE5317754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 N. 30th St. have any available units?
10028 N. 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 N. 30th St. have?
Some of 10028 N. 30th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 N. 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
10028 N. 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 N. 30th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 N. 30th St. is pet friendly.
Does 10028 N. 30th St. offer parking?
Yes, 10028 N. 30th St. offers parking.
Does 10028 N. 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 N. 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 N. 30th St. have a pool?
Yes, 10028 N. 30th St. has a pool.
Does 10028 N. 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 10028 N. 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 N. 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10028 N. 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College