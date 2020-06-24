10013 N 1ST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnficent views of the city and mountains - you will be able to enjoy many beautiful views from sunrise to the night lights right from the living room and patio. This 2 story 2 BR, 2 1/2 BA home in the mountains of North Central Community shows off with granite counters, stainless appliances, designer paint, breakfast bar, kitchen island, and pantry. Home also has a Den/Office and half-bath. Cabinets in the garage as well.....Fabulous views of the mountains, downtown, in a gated community makes this a must see.