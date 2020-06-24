All apartments in Phoenix
10013 N 1ST Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

10013 N 1ST Drive

10013 North 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10013 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnficent views of the city and mountains - you will be able to enjoy many beautiful views from sunrise to the night lights right from the living room and patio. This 2 story 2 BR, 2 1/2 BA home in the mountains of North Central Community shows off with granite counters, stainless appliances, designer paint, breakfast bar, kitchen island, and pantry. Home also has a Den/Office and half-bath. Cabinets in the garage as well.....Fabulous views of the mountains, downtown, in a gated community makes this a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 N 1ST Drive have any available units?
10013 N 1ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10013 N 1ST Drive have?
Some of 10013 N 1ST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10013 N 1ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10013 N 1ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 N 1ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10013 N 1ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10013 N 1ST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10013 N 1ST Drive offers parking.
Does 10013 N 1ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 N 1ST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 N 1ST Drive have a pool?
No, 10013 N 1ST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10013 N 1ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 10013 N 1ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 N 1ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10013 N 1ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
