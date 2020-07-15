1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Central Phoenix Location on this charming 2 bedroom home. Large bedrooms, Living room with fireplace, nice eat-in-kitchen with updated cabinets and counters, large pantry. Tile and Laminate Floors throughout. Bonus room could be formal dining, an office, play room for the kids or whatever you want. Great built in shelves in living room and bonus room. Neutrally painted interior, ready for move-in. Large 2 car garage with laundry hookups. All windows have been upgraded with dual pane glass to save on your energy bill. A great home.