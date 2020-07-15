All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue

1001 E Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1001 E Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Central Phoenix Location on this charming 2 bedroom home. Large bedrooms, Living room with fireplace, nice eat-in-kitchen with updated cabinets and counters, large pantry. Tile and Laminate Floors throughout. Bonus room could be formal dining, an office, play room for the kids or whatever you want. Great built in shelves in living room and bonus room. Neutrally painted interior, ready for move-in. Large 2 car garage with laundry hookups. All windows have been upgraded with dual pane glass to save on your energy bill. A great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 E VIRGINIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
