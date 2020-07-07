1001 E. Lois Ln.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9057d260fc ---- Well maintained town home centrally located at Pointe Tapatio. Split floor plan with 2 master suites with private baths & walk-in closets. The interior is traditional Spanish architecture with colorful Mexican tile in the bathroom and kitchen. Multi-level brick patio incorporates a beautiful built-in fireplace, perfect for gathering. Mountain views from upstairs bedroom and upper patio area. 2 car garage. Water/sewer/trash basic cable included. Four community pools and close proximity to Pointe Tapatio resort/golf, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to I-17 and AZ51. Small pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Schedule a self guided showing at your convenience! www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.