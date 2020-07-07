All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

1001 E. Lois Ln.

1001 East Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1001 East Lois Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9057d260fc ---- Well maintained town home centrally located at Pointe Tapatio. Split floor plan with 2 master suites with private baths & walk-in closets. The interior is traditional Spanish architecture with colorful Mexican tile in the bathroom and kitchen. Multi-level brick patio incorporates a beautiful built-in fireplace, perfect for gathering. Mountain views from upstairs bedroom and upper patio area. 2 car garage. Water/sewer/trash basic cable included. Four community pools and close proximity to Pointe Tapatio resort/golf, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to I-17 and AZ51. Small pets welcome with owner approval and deposit. Schedule a self guided showing at your convenience! www.rpmphoenixmetro.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have any available units?
1001 E. Lois Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have?
Some of 1001 E. Lois Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 E. Lois Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1001 E. Lois Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 E. Lois Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 E. Lois Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1001 E. Lois Ln. offers parking.
Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 E. Lois Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1001 E. Lois Ln. has a pool.
Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1001 E. Lois Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 E. Lois Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 E. Lois Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

