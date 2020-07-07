100 E FILLMORE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Are you yearning of downtown loft living? This is your chance. Contemporary, clean and very convenient. Poolside unit is 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single garage (private entrance) and one slab parking space, steps from ASU, Suns Arena and Chase Field. This downtown condo has it all, 16'' black slate, custom steel accents, designer lighting, 20' art wall, office nook, cherry wood kitchen, open loft and much more! Perfect for Urban Professional with great location, & private surroundings. Lush gated community has heated pool, spa, grills, clubhouse and additional parking unassigned. All located right downtown in the heart of it all.