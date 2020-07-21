Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8535 W CAROL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8535 W CAROL Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8535 W CAROL Avenue
8535 West Carol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8535 West Carol Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Fairmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Ceiling fans. Fridge, dishwasher, and range included. Washer, Dryer and microwave not included. All carpeting. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have any available units?
8535 W CAROL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have?
Some of 8535 W CAROL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8535 W CAROL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8535 W CAROL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 W CAROL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8535 W CAROL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8535 W CAROL Avenue offers parking.
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8535 W CAROL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have a pool?
No, 8535 W CAROL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8535 W CAROL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 W CAROL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 W CAROL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peoria Apartments with Pools
Peoria Pet Friendly Apartments
Peoria Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College