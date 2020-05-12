All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

8008 W Becker Lane

8008 West Becker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8008 West Becker Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic House - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1200 square foot home with a nice yard.

(RLNE2678798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 W Becker Lane have any available units?
8008 W Becker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8008 W Becker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8008 W Becker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 W Becker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane offer parking?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane have a pool?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane have accessible units?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 W Becker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 W Becker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
