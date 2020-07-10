All apartments in Mesa
The Village at Lindsay Park.
Mesa, AZ
The Village at Lindsay Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Village at Lindsay Park

1441 S Lindsay Rd · (480) 442-8922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Mesa
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1441 S Lindsay Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 27

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 2054 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2114 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 1090 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 2124 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1117 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village at Lindsay Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
hot tub
Cultivate your next home in this rich city of art and history at The Village at Lindsay Park Apartments and reserve a beautifully designed one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Mesa, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers the serenity of a cool oasis with pristine and contemporary interiors, and spacious floor plans looking out to natural landscaping and resort-worthy amenities. The Village at Lindsay Park offers residents of Mesa close proximity to all of the culture our city has to offer like taking an invigorating hike at Usery Mountain Regional Park, a short 3 and a half mile ride to downtown Gilbert, or making a hole in one at the nearby Superstition Springs Golf Course.

Located in the East Valley of the Phoenix metro area, we are central to Banner Health and multiple colleges, and we are situated in a first-rate K-12 school district. You will love shopping and dining at the Village at Dana Park, and fun activities such as catching a spring training game at near-b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 Monthly Pet Rent, Per Pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Village at Lindsay Park have any available units?
The Village at Lindsay Park has 10 units available starting at $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village at Lindsay Park have?
Some of The Village at Lindsay Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village at Lindsay Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Village at Lindsay Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village at Lindsay Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park is pet friendly.
Does The Village at Lindsay Park offer parking?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park offers parking.
Does The Village at Lindsay Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village at Lindsay Park have a pool?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park has a pool.
Does The Village at Lindsay Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park has accessible units.
Does The Village at Lindsay Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village at Lindsay Park has units with dishwashers.

