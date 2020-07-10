Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly hot tub

Cultivate your next home in this rich city of art and history at The Village at Lindsay Park Apartments and reserve a beautifully designed one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Mesa, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers the serenity of a cool oasis with pristine and contemporary interiors, and spacious floor plans looking out to natural landscaping and resort-worthy amenities. The Village at Lindsay Park offers residents of Mesa close proximity to all of the culture our city has to offer like taking an invigorating hike at Usery Mountain Regional Park, a short 3 and a half mile ride to downtown Gilbert, or making a hole in one at the nearby Superstition Springs Golf Course.



Located in the East Valley of the Phoenix metro area, we are central to Banner Health and multiple colleges, and we are situated in a first-rate K-12 school district. You will love shopping and dining at the Village at Dana Park, and fun activities such as catching a spring training game at near-b